Safety officials have announced a for about 20,134 Montessori Baby Toy Sets that were sold on Amazon after at least 4 babies choked on small parts.

The recall warns that babies can choke on a pull-string teething toy that is included in each set. This toy violates the mandatory federal safety standard for toys because the long silicone pull-strings can reach the back of a child’s throat and get stuck, which poses a risk of respiratory distress and choking.

The toys were sold on Amazon by a seller named “Chillife” from July 2023 through April 2026 for about $27. Each set contains a pull-string teething toy, circular stacking blocks, a sensory toy, a shape-sorting cube, and a suction-cup spinner. Only the teething toy has been linked to a choking hazard.

There have been multiple recalls for pull-string teething toys this year. All of these toys have nearly identical designs, with long silicone strings that can reach the back of a child’s throat.

For example, in January, a recall was issued for about 6,800 Yetonamr-brand teething toys after 32 reports of babies who choked. A similar recall was issued for nearly 50,000 AiTuiTui pull-string teething toys after 15 reports of babies who choked. There were also reports of children biting off parts of the strings.

Parents and caregivers should immediately take these pull-string teething toys away from children. Chillife Official is offering a partial refund of $5.40. To get the refund, you must cut off all the silicone pull-strings, write “DESTROYED” on the toy in permanent marker, take a photo, and email the photo to Chillifebabytoyrecall@outlook.com with your contact information.

Source: Montessori Baby Toy Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking (CPSC)