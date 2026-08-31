Panorama Produce has announced a recall for 302 boxes mangoes that may be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses were reported.

The mangoes were sold at Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania from August 10 to August 21, 2026.

The mangoes were sold in boxes with the Martina® brand. Individual pieces of fruit have a light-blue sticker with the words “Agrofepac, Produce of Mexico,” PLU 4584, and UPC 07503061948050.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after mangoes from the same farm tested positive for Salmonella. Those mangoes never entered the U.S., but Panorama Produce decided to proactively recall other mangoes from the farm that were sold at Walmart stores.

Infections with Salmonella may result in symptoms like a high fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria can spread in the body and cause serious complications.

The FDA warns that Salmonella can be more serious for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

If you have the recalled mangoes at home, you can dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased.

For more information, consumers with questions can reach the company by email at information@panoramaproduce.com, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Source: Panorama Produce Recalls Mangoes Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination