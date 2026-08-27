Conair has expanded a recall for Cuisinart grill brushes that can shed wire bristles that get into food.

The expanded recall adds about 1.9 million units to a recall that was first announced in July 2026. Combined with the 1.7 million brushes that were recalled earlier this year, a total of 3.6 million brushes have now been recalled nationwide.

The recall includes a long list of Cuisinart grill brush models. The handles may be black plastic, stainless steel, or wood. Some products were sold individually, others as part of sets.

According to the CPSC, any Cuisinart grill brush sold before 2020 is included in the recall:

“In addition to the identified models, additional Cuisinart brand wire bristle brushes were sold individually and in sets, prior to 2020. All Cuisinart wire bristle grill brushes are included in the recall.”

The problem is that metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and get stuck on the grill, where they are easy to miss. The bristles can then become embedded in food that is cooked on the grill.

When a person eats the food, they may accidentally swallow the wire bristle. This poses a risk of serious internal injuries that may require surgery to remove the bristle or repair damage.

Conair said there were at least 54 reports and reviews of bristles detaching from the brushes, including 3 people who swallowed the bristles and needed medical treatment to remove them from their digestive tract or throat.

To identify these grill brushes, look for the word “Cuisinart” on the handle. There are two exceptions: the FCB-501 and the CCB-395 models are not stamped with “Cuisinart.”

Model numbers previously recalled: CCB-100, CCB-4125, CCB-5014, CCB-6450, CCB-8012, CCB-4114, CCB-W2, CSBS-777

Model numbers added in this expansion: CGWM-024, CGWM-059, FCB-501, CGS-W18, CCB-134, CGWM-061, CB-395, CCB-3001, CGWM-077, CGWM-058, CCB-012/021, CGWM-060, FBH-51

The brushes were sold at Walmart, Burlington, TJ Maxx, and Ross, and online at Amazon and Cuisinart.com from June 2009 through March 2026.

Consumers should stop using the grill brushes immediately. Conair is offering a full refund, or a store credit through Cuisinart.com worth the refund amount plus 20%. Consumers will be asked to discard the brush after receiving their refund or credit.

To get a refund, call Conair toll-free at 888-520-1304, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or visit recallrtr.com/grillbrushes. Consumers can also visit Cuisinart.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Source: Conair Expands Recall of Cuisinart Grill Brushes Due to Ingestion Hazard; Over 3.6 Million Brushes Now Recalled