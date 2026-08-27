Workbless recalled about 2,200 pressure washers that can electrocute users due to a lack of an integral ground-fault circuit-interrupter (GFCI) and other issues.

The recall involves Workbless® pressure washers (models WB0301 and WB0302). Both models are green and black and labeled with the brand-name “WORKBLESS” on the back of the unit, along with the model. The recall includes:

Model WB0301 — labeled “ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHER”

Model WB0302 — labeled “HEAVY DUTY ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHER”

No injuries were reported in the recall, but there is a risk of electrical shocks due to problems with the GFCI and a short power cord.

A GFCI is a safety device that is designed to cut off power it if detects a current leak. This is most common safety mechanism to prevent electrocution when an electric tool is used with water.

The recalled pressure washers were sold at Amazon.com, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Overstock, Target, and Walmart from April 2025 through July 2026 for $97 to $140. There were also another 657 units that were recalled in Canada.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using these pressure washers and contact Workbless for a full refund. You will be asked to destroy the unit by cutting the unplugged power cord in half and sending a photo to service@workbless.net.

For more information, call Workbless toll-free at 833-725-3151, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or through the company’s recall website.

This recall follows a string of similar pressure washer recalls this year tied to the same underlying problem. Earlier this year, the CPSC also announced recalls for SUGIFT and COMMOWNER pressure washers because they do not have an integral GFCI to prevent shocks.

Source: Workbless Pressure Washers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Shock and Electrocution Hazards