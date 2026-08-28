Safety officials have announced a recall for Taleco Gear baby jumpers, baby swings and 2-in-1 jumper-and-swing combo products due to serious injury and strangulation hazards.

The recall warns that the products can be unstable, which poses fall and impact hazards. There is also a strangulation hazard from the hanging restraint straps and seat openings:

“The baby jumper, baby swing and 2-in-1 baby jumper & swing can become unstable, posing fall and impact hazards. Additionally, the hanging restraint straps and seat openings can pose strangulation hazards.”

The recall includes about 41,400 units that were sold in the United States, plus another 150 units in Canada. Four products lines are affected by the safety hazards:

Baby Jumper (model jumper-01)

Baby Swing (model swing-1)

Two versions of the 2-in-1 Jumper & Swing (model jumper-01)

These baby products were sold in black, white, gray, pink, blue and green colors. You can locate the model number on the fabric “wash-and-care” label that is sewn onto the seat cover.

Taleco Gear issed the recall after receiving at least 52 reports of babies who fell. The recall also identifies impact injury and strangulation hazards. There were at least 32 reports of babies who suffered injuries such as head bumps and a bloody nose.

The recalled products were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and TalecoGear.com from April 2021 through July 2026.

On its own recall page, Taleco Gear told customers to stop using the products immediately. There is no safe way to keep using these recalled products, even if it “appears to be fine.”

To get a refund, owners can visit the recall website site for model-specific destruction instructions. Then upload photos of the destroyed product, the model number, and the item marked “RECALL” with the date written on it in marker.

Taleco Gear says a receipt is not required to file a claim, and refunds are expected to take 2 to 3 weeks to process. You can file a claim through Taleco Gear’s recall website or by emailing TalecoGearRecall@163.com.

Source: Taleco Gear Recalls Baby Jumpers, Baby Swings and 2-in-1 Baby Jumper & Swings Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall and Strangulation Hazards