SunVilla™ Corporation has recalled about 400,000 SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas from Costco due to fire and burn hazards.

They have a black solar panel battery puck at the top of the umbrella. The problem is that the battery can overheat and catch on fire.

The recalled umbrellas were sold exclusively at Costco. They came in various colors and have LED lights on the inside arms of the umbrella.

SunVilla issued the recall after receiving at least 5 reports of fires that occurred when the umbrella batteries overheated.

The fires occurred both when the batteries were charging indoors, and also outdoors on top of the umbrellas. One person suffered a smoke inhalation injury.

They were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from December 2020 through May 2022 for between $130 and $160.

SunVilla is urging customers to remove the solar panel from the top of the umbrella, store the panel out of the sun and away from combustible material, and not charge the panel with the AC adaptor.

Customers can return the umbrellas and solar panel to any Costco warehouse nationwide for a full refund.

