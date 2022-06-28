Share
Wegmans has announced a recall for Vidalia Onions (sold by the pound) due to potential contamination with Listeria bacteria.

The recalled Vidalia Onions were sold from June 23 through June 24, 2022 at certain stores in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York.

The onions may be identified by a 4 digit PLU sticker on the product (4159 or 4166).

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Listeria monocytogenes can be serious and sometimes fatal. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth or infection of the baby.

Customers who bought the recalled onions can bring them back to the service desk at Wegmans for a full refund.

The recall affects onions purchased from the following Wegmans stores:

Massachusetts:

Burlington
Chestnut Hill
Medford
Natick
Northborough
Westwood

New York:

Alberta Drive
Amherst Street
Auburn
Brockport
Calkins Road
Canandaigua
Chili-Paul
Cicero
Corning
Dewitt
Dick Road
East Avenue
Eastway
Elmira
Fairmount
Fairport
Geneseo
Geneva
Great Northern
Holt Road
Hornell
Irondequoit
Ithaca
James Street
Jamestown
John Glenn
Johnson City
Latta Road
Losson Road
Lyell Avenue
Marketplace
McKinley
Military Road
Mt. Read
Newark
Niagara Falls Boulevard
Onondaga
Penfield
Perinton
Pittsford
Ridge-Culver
Ridgemont
Sheridan Drive
Taft Road
Transit Road
West Seneca

Pennsylvania:

Erie West
Erie Peach Street

Source: Product Recall: PRODUCT ALERT: Vidalia Onions (sold by the pound)

