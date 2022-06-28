Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Wegmans has announced a recall for Vidalia Onions (sold by the pound) due to potential contamination with Listeria bacteria.

The recalled Vidalia Onions were sold from June 23 through June 24, 2022 at certain stores in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York.

The onions may be identified by a 4 digit PLU sticker on the product (4159 or 4166).

No illnesses were reported, but infections with Listeria monocytogenes can be serious and sometimes fatal. Pregnant women may also suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth or infection of the baby.

Customers who bought the recalled onions can bring them back to the service desk at Wegmans for a full refund.

The recall affects onions purchased from the following Wegmans stores:

Massachusetts:

Burlington

Chestnut Hill

Medford

Natick

Northborough

Westwood

New York:

Alberta Drive

Amherst Street

Auburn

Brockport

Calkins Road

Canandaigua

Chili-Paul

Cicero

Corning

Dewitt

Dick Road

East Avenue

Eastway

Elmira

Fairmount

Fairport

Geneseo

Geneva

Great Northern

Holt Road

Hornell

Irondequoit

Ithaca

James Street

Jamestown

John Glenn

Johnson City

Latta Road

Losson Road

Lyell Avenue

Marketplace

McKinley

Military Road

Mt. Read

Newark

Niagara Falls Boulevard

Onondaga

Penfield

Perinton

Pittsford

Ridge-Culver

Ridgemont

Sheridan Drive

Taft Road

Transit Road

West Seneca

Pennsylvania:

Erie West

Erie Peach Street

Source: Product Recall: PRODUCT ALERT: Vidalia Onions (sold by the pound)

