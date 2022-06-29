Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Recalled for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Loctek has recalled about 17,500 FLEXIMOUNTS® Overhead Garage Storage Racks after more than a dozen reports of the racks falling from the ceiling.

“The recalled overhead garage storage racks pose a possible risk of impact injury hazard as a result of the U-shaped buckle loosening,” according to the manufacturer.

The recall was issued after 18 reports of the U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables failing and the storage racks falling from the garage ceiling.

The racks were distributed from October 2020 through April 2022. They have model number GL44B printed on the box and there is a label with the brand FLEXIMOUNTS on the product.

The racks were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at amazon.com, fleximounts.com, wayfair.com, ebay.com, walmart.com, and home depot.com for about $230.

If you bought one of these overhead storage racks, contact the importer Loctek Inc. to receive a free repair kit, teaching video and written instruction at www.fleximounts.com or 1-855-585-5618.

Source: Loctek Recalls Fleximouts Overhead Garage Storage Racks Due to Impact Injury Hazard