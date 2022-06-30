Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Daily Harvest, a vegan meal delivery service, has been sued by a woman who alleges that French Lentil + Leek Crumbles made her so sick that she needed surgery to remove her gallbladder.

The woman ate the crumbles on May 7 and May 28. Both times, she was hospitalized with severe stomach pain. She was diagnosed with elevated liver enzymes with liver and gallbladder dysfunction.

On June 24, she underwent surgery to remove her gallbladder, according to the lawsuit.

Approximately a dozen people have needed surgery to remove their gallbladders after eating French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, according to lawyers who now represent around 100 people who are filing lawsuits.

Earlier this month, Daily Harvest recalled 28,000 units of French Lentil + Leek Crumbles after 470 customers said they fell ill after eating it. The company is still trying to figure out why so many people got sick.

On its website, Daily Harvest said it has been working with the FDA to determine what is causing the problem.

So far, tests have “come back negative for food-borne pathogens including Listeria, E.Coli, Salmonella, Staphylococcus Aureus (Staph), B.Cereus, and Clostridium Species,” major food allergens, mycotoxins and aflatoxins.

Daily Harvest sad it is continuing to do extensive testing, but claims the problem “does not impact any of our other 100+ menu items.”

Source: Multiple Daily Harvest Customers Had Organs Removed as Lawsuits Descend on the Meal Kit Company

