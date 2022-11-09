Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 3, Reckitt announced a voluntary recall for about 67,000 AirWick® Fresh New Day® Aerosol Air Fresheners.

The problem is that “the recalled products are missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can, posing injury and laceration hazards,” according to the recall notice.

A corroded can could also leak, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation from contact with the chemical ingredients in the products.

There were 2 reports of the can leaking, 2 reports of the can rupturing, and 1 report of the can both leaking and rupturing. No injuries were reported, according to the company.

The recall includes 8 oz. aerosol cans in Fresh Waters and Fresh Linen scents, with batch code B22077-NJ2 only (printed on the bottom of the can). They were sold between March and September 2022.

Reckitt is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled air fresheners. “Wrap the product in several layers of paper and dispose in accordance with state and local requirements. Use caution to avoid skin and eye contact if the can appears to be leaking.”

They were sold nationwide in the U.S. and the Caribbean at many types of stores, including Dollar Tree, True Value and Cumberland Farms for about $1.25.

Source: Reckitt Recalls AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water Aerosol Air Fresheners Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards