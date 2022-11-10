MYX Recalls Exercise Bikes After 75 People Injured on Pedals

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 3, Myx Fitness announced a voluntary recall for about 162,000 MYX I, MYX II, and MYX II Plus exercise bikes.

The problem is that he pedals can loosen or break off when they are not properly tightened at installation.

According to MYX, “We’ve learned that if the pedals on your bike are not properly installed or are loose, they could detach from the crank, posing an injury hazard.”

The company is asking consumers to tighten the pedals on MYX exercise bikes before your next ride, and every 6 weeks thereafter.

MYX said it received 864 reports of the pedals loosening or detaching, including 75 reports of people who reported injuries, such as bruises or cuts, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The exercise bikes were sold online from November 2019 through July 2022 for about $1,400 for the MYX I and MYX II bikes, and for about $1,600 for the MYX II Plus bike package.

MYX is offering a free, in-home repair if the bike’s pedals have previously detached.

Consumers can also watch a repair video with instructions at https://www.myxfitness.com/pages/cpsc.

For more information, call MYX toll-free at 855-898-1275 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or visit www.myxfitness.com.

Source: Myx Recalls MYX I, MYX II and MYX II Plus Exercise Bicycles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)