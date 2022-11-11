Mockingbird Recalls Single-to-Double Strollers After 8 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 10, around 149,000 Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers were recalled because the frame can crack, posing a fall risk for children in the stroller.

The recall was announced after 138 reports of cracks in the frame, including 8 children who were injured. The injury reports include cuts, scratches or bruising to children in the strollers.

The recall includes only Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers with a lot number between 20091 and 22602. The lot number can be found on the white product label on the inner left side of the stroller frame.

The recalled strollers were sold nationwide at Target stores and online from March 2020 to September 2022 for between $395 and $450.

Mockingbird LLC is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Single-to-Double strollers and contact the company for a free frame reinforcement kit, which includes two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller.

For more information, call Mockingbird toll-free at 877-274-3240 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@hellomockingbird.com, or online at www.hellomockingbird.com/recall.

