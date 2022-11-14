Safety Officials Warn Parents: DockATot Linked to Deaths

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Safety officials are warning parents to stop using the DockATot® Deluxe+ and they have notified the manufacturer that it is in violation of a new federal standard for infant sleep products.

“It is unsafe for your baby to sleep in a DockATot Deluxe+; immediately discontinue its use. There are publicly available reports of infant deaths associated with the product,” according to a statement from CPSC Chairman Richard Trumka.

He said “you can read caregivers’ stories of their worst nightmares becoming reality using this product.”

Those reports include a 6-month old girl who died while using a DockA-Tot on a hard surface while swaddled, a 2-month-old infant who died while it was being used inside a Pack ‘n Play, and a 1-month old infant boy who suffocated.

Earlier this year, the CPSC’s Infant Sleep Product Rule went into effect, which makes it illegal to sell non-compliant infant sleep products that are manufactured after June 23, 2022.

The agency notified the makers of the DockATot Deluxe+ Dock and dozens of other infant sleep products that were determined to be unsafe for infant sleep.

Under the new rule, non-inclined infant sleep products must have a stand, must meet stability requirements, and must have a side height of at least 7.5 inches. The new rules apply to “flat products,” such as baby boxes, in-bed sleepers, baby nests and pods, compact/travel bassinets, and infant tents.

The new rules will also ban inclined infant sleep products with a sleep surface angle greater than 10º. These types of products — such as the notorious Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper — are linked to more than 100 deaths.

