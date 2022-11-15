Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Publix grocery stores and food-service distributors in Florida have recalled 633 cases of Kalera® fresh lettuce due to a risk of food poisoning with Salmonella.

On November 3, Kalera voluntarily recalled Kalera® Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294.

No illnesses were reported, but Kalera said that “food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce,” according to the FDA recall.

Publix announced the recall and also included Kalera Arugula and Hydro Green Frisee with the same lot codes (001293 and 001294).

Healthy people who are infected with Salmonella typically experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain for several days.

In rare cases, Salmonella infections may also cause serious complications, such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis, according to the FDA.

For more information, or a refund, Kalera is asking customers to contact the company (407) 574-8204 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Source: Kalera Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Lettuce Products Because of Possible Health Risk

