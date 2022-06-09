Bacteria and Mold Found in Allergy Bee Gone® Nasal Swabs

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Buzzagogo, Inc. recalled Allergy Bee Gone® For Kids Nasal Swab Remedy after it tested positive for bacteria, yeast, and mold, which could cause health problems.

The product is advertised as a “Homeopathic Remedy with Manuka Honey 15+” to relieve sinus congestion, sneezing, runny nose and post-nasal drip.

The nationwide recall involves one lot of Allergy Bee Gone — Lot #2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116.

No illnesses were reported, but FDA tests found that some products contained “elevated levels of yeast & mold and may contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus,” according to the recall notice.

The highest risk is for people with a compromised immune system. Using the recalled product “could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as bacteremia/sepsis, pneumonia, invasive fungal rhinosinusitis, or disseminated fungal infection.”

People who are not sick could develop infections, such as bacteremia or non-invasive fungal rhinosinusitis, according to the recall notice.

Buzzagogo is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled product, discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund.

Source: Buzzagogo, Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy Due to Potential Microbial Contamination