Brompton Recalls Folding E-Bikes After 2 Riders Hospitalized

Brompton recalled about 2,230 electric folding bicycles because objects can get stuck between the mudguard and the front wheel, causing the bicycle to suddenly decelerate and crash. At least 9 people suffered injuries due to the problem.

According to the recall, the “mudguard is positioned too close to the front wheel which can cause the wheel to lock up leading to sudden deceleration of the bike if an object gets caught between the mudguard and front tire, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.”

There were 10 reports of faulty mudguards causing the bikes to crash, resulting in 9 reported injuries, including head and facial impacts, broken bones, shoulder dislocation, bruising, and chipped teeth.

Two people had to be hospitalized due to severe injuries after crashing a recalled Brompton foldable e-bike.

The recalled e-bikes were sold at Brompton bicycle retailers, online at https://us.brompton.com/, and on Brompton retailers’ websites from May 2019 through March 2022 for between $3,500 and $3,800.

Brompton is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact an authorized Brompton dealer for a free repair.

