Supermom's Kitchen Salads Recalled for Listeria Risk

Northern Tier Bakery recalled about 905 pounds of ready-to-eat Supermom’s Kitchen® salad due to a risk of Listeria.

The recalled salads were produced between May 17 and June 8, 2022 and shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

No illnesses were reported. Instead, the recall was issued after the company notified the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) that a product sample was positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall involves the following salad items:

4-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 6/9 and 6/11 represented on the label.

4.3-oz. plastic packages of “SUPERMOM’S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE” with “ENJOY THROUGH” dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14 and 6/16 represented on the label.

Eating food that is contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious, and sometimes deadly food poisoning illnesses.

The symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Invasive infections with Listeria can spread beyond the digestive tract to the bloodstream, brain or spinal cord. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, or a life-threatening infection of the newborn baby.

Health officials are concerned that some of the recalled salad products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. If you bought these products, do not eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the retailer.

Source: Northern Tier Bakery, LLC Recalls Ready-To-Eat Salad Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

