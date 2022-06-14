Nautilus Recalls 7,300 Treadmills for Fall & Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Nautilus Inc. has recalled about 7,300 Nautilus Treadmills that can start on their own.

There were 21 reports of the treadmills self-starting. No injuries were reported, but the problem poses a risk of falls and injuries to a user.

The recall involves Nautilus treadmills with model number T616 and serial numbers 100672PRO21140001 through 100672PRO21171980.

Nautilus also recalled treadmills with model number T618 and serial numbers 100647PRO21130111 through 100647PRO21183960.

They were sold at Best Buy, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online at www.Nautilus.com and www.Amazon.com from April 2021 through November 2021.

Nautilus is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled treadmills and contact Nautilus to receive a free USB flash drive with a software upgrade and installation instructions.

For more information, call Nautilus at 800-266-2108 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Mon-Fri.

