Batch Ice Cream Recalled in CT, MA for Listeria Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has recalled three flavors of Batch® Ice Cream due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

The recall involves vanilla, ginger and mocha chip flavors, which were sold in 16-ounce pints with the “Batch” brand-name on the front.

The pints are labeled with a Date of Manufacture of 1/19/22 and Best By: 7/19/23 printed on the bottom of the cup.

The ice cream was only sold in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following stores: Market Baskets, Roach Brothers Markets, and Big Y.

No illnesses have been linked to the recalled ice cream. The recall was issued after FDA inspectors found Listeria on processing equipment.

For more information, consumers with questions can contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00. EST.

Source: The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. Recalls Batch Ice Cream Brand Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip Ice Cream Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation