A lawsuit has been filed by a man from California who alleges that he suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” from a defective Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker manufactured by SharkNinja Operating LLC.

The lawsuit was filed by Hayde G., a man from Lodi, California, who claims that Ninja Foodi Pressure Cookers are “unreasonably dangerous for their intended use,” according to the complaint.

In February 2020, he claims that he was using his Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker as normal when the lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploded off the pressure cooker’s pot.

When the lid opened too soon, “the scalding-hot contents [were] forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto his body, resulting in disfiguring burn injuries that required medical treatment.

SharkNinja LLC is accused of putting profits over safety by selling pressure cookers that are falsely advertised as having “safety features” that are supposed to prevent this type of explosive accident.

For example, the lawsuit states:

“According to the Owner’s Manual accompanying the individual unit sold, the pressure cookers are equipped with a “safety feature” that prevents the lid from unlocking until “the unit is completely depressurized.”

The Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on January 25, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California — Case Number 2:22-at-00089.

