A recall has been issued for about 518,500 BLACK+DECKER Easy Garment Steamers after 32 reports of burn injuries.

The problem is that the steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water when they are being used, which poses a burn hazard to consumers.

The manufacturer said it received 241 reports of hot water expelling from the steamer, including 32 reports of people who were burned.

Two people suffered 2nd-degree burn injuries, which may cause blisters and severe pain. Deep 2nd-degree burns may cause scarring, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The recall includes BLACK+DECKER Easy Garment Steamers with models HGS011S, HGS011F and HGS011. You can check the model by looking at the rating plate on the bottom.

The products have date codes 102ZJ through 210ZJ stamped on the power plug blade. They were sold in a variety of colors. “BLACK+DECKER” is printed on the base.

The recalled garment steamers cost $16-$23 and were sold between June 2021 and September 2022 at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores online.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BLACK+DECKER Easy Garment Steamers and contact Empower Brands to receive a free replacement upper assembly for their steamer.

For more information, call Empower Brands at 800-990-5298 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at hgsrecall@brandprotectplus.com or go online at www.prodprotect.com/recall.

Source: Empower Brands Recalls Black+Decker® Garment Steamers Due to Burn Hazard