Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A federal jury in Oregon has found Genie Industries liable for selling a defective and “unreasonably dangerous” lift boom vehicle.

The jury awarded the plaintiff $942,000 in past and future lost income and $2.4 million in economic damages.

The lawsuit was filed by Mark B., a man who claims he was injured in a 2013 Genie S-45 self-propelled man lift boom. The vehicle was rented by his employer so he could do repairs on a ship.

On September 20, 2015, he claims that when he tried to move the lift boom vehicle, it moved suddenly in “fast mode,” throwing him back and forth inside the cage.

He claims he suffered numerous injuries, including spinal fractures, knee and shoulder injuries, and more.

In his lawsuit, he claims that the lift boom vehicle was defectively designed because “fast mode” should not engage unless a driver specifically turns it on.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon — Bowden v. Genie Industries (A Terex Brand) Inc. — Case number 3:17-cv-01411.

Source: Genie Hit With $3.3M Verdict In Defective Boom Lift Suit