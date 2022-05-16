Skittles, Starburst & Life Savers Gummies Recalled for Metal Strands

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Mars Wrigley has recalled more than a dozen types of Skittles® Gummies, Starbust® Gummies, and Life Savers® Gummies.

The recall involves Starburst Gummies, Starburst Sour Gummies, Starburst Gummies Sour Berries, Life Savers Gummies, Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies, Life Savers Sour Gummies, Skittles Gummies, Skittles Wild Berry Gummies, and Skittles Sour Gummies.

The recall was announced after consumers reported finding “a very thin metal strand” embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag, according to the recall notice.

Mars Wrigley said it is not aware of any illnesses linked to the recalled candy products.

The products were manufactured by a 3rd-party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Customers who bought the candy should dispose of the product and not eat it, the recall states. The company said it is working with stores to remove the products from shelves.

Source: Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Varieties of SKITTLES® Gummies, STARBURST® Gummies, and LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Due to Potential Presence of Thin Metal Strand Embedded in Gummies or Loose in the Bag

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation