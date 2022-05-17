Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman who claims that she was seriously burned by a Presto Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.

The lawsuit was filed by Vanessa B., a woman from Champaign, Illinois, who claims that she was burned on June 5, 2020 when she was able to easily twist open the lid on her pressure cooker.

Unfortunately, there was still a dangerous amount of pressure inside the unit. Opening the lid while the pressure cooker was still under pressure allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected” out of the unit and onto her body, resulting in her serious burn injuries.

She blames the incident on the failure of the so-called “Built-In Safety Features,” which did not actually keep her safe, as advertised.

For example, the manufacturer claims that its pressure cookers are equipped with features such as Cover Lock Indicator that “shows at a glance if there is pressure inside the cooker.”

According to the lawsuit, the pressure cooker is defective because the lid can be removed when there is still built-up pressure, heat and steam still inside the unit:

“When the lid is removed under such circumstances, the pressure trapped within the unit causes the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area, including onto the unsuspecting consumers, their families and other bystanders.”

The manufacturer, National Presto Industries, Inc., is accused of putting profits over public safety by continuing to sell defective pressure cookers and failing to warn consumers of the serious risks.

The lawsuit was filed on May 6, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin — Case Number 3:22-cv-00252.

Editor’s note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.