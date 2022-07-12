Costco Recalls 5,400 9-Drawer Chests After Tip-Over Accident

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Samson International has recalled about 5,500 nine-drawer chests that were sold exclusively at Costco because they can tip over.

The chests are dangerously unstable if they are not anchored to a wall, which poses “tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers,” according to the recall.

The recall involves Samson International’s Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chests with model/item number M71C3180.

A label on the back of each unit contains “Samson International,” the model/item number, the month and year of manufacture, and the Costco customer item number 1335751.

They were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from December 2019 through April 2020 for about $700.

Samson will provide free in-home installation of the tip-over restraint kit upon request. Consumers can also return the item to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.

