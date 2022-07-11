Hy-Vee Withdraws Potato Salad for Food Poisoning Risk

Hy-Vee announced that it was pulling all of its potato salad off store shelves on July 1 because it may be contaminated with a dangerous microbe.
No illnesses were reported. The product was withdrawn “out of an abundance of caution” due to a presumptive positive microbial test on the line that the potatoes were processed on, according to Hy-Vee.
The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad, which were sold in the grab-and-go refrigerated cases and deli service cases.
They were sold at Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Market, and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store locations in the company’s 8-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The recall includes the following potato salad products with expiration dates are between July 31, 2022, and August 4, 2022.
- HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
- HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
- MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
- MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
- MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
Hy-Vee voluntarily withdrew all potato salad from store shelves ahead of the Fourth of July weekend holiday.
“While final test results are not expected for approximately 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product today from its shelves and service cases pending final test results.”
Customers who bought any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.
Source: Hy-Vee Voluntarily Withdraws All Potato Salad Varieties Due to Presumptive Positive Microbial Test Result