Daily Harvest has identified tara flour as the ingredient in a lentil-based product that probably sickened hundreds of people.

As of July 14, there were 277 reports of food poisoning and 96 hospitalizations linked to Daily Harvest’s “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” which included tara flour as an ingredient.

Lawsuits have already been filed by people who were hospitalized with liver problems or needed surgery to remove their gallbladder.

Tara flour (or “tara protein”) was only used in French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, and no other products made by Daily Harvest.

Tara flour was also used in Revive Superfoods Mango and Pineapple Smoothies, which have also been linked to reports of liver damage and hospitalization.

Tara flour is made from the seeds of tara trees, which are native to Peru. The flour is high-protein and high-fiber, and sometimes used as a thickening agent in vegan recipes.

Daily Harvest said it used tara flour in a product for the “first and only time” this year. The company also said it will keep working with federal regulators “to help determine what specifically made people sick.”

