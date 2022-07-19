Burned Woman Files Gourmia® Pressure Cooker Lawsuit

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A pressure cooker lawsuit has been filed by Ashley G., a woman from Southfield, Michigan, who claims that she was burned by a Gourmia Pressure Cooker (Model Number GPC855) in August 2020.

According to the lawsuit, she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” when she was able to easily twist open the lid on her Gourmia Pressure Cooker when it was still under pressure.

Opening the lid allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker” and onto her body, resulting in burn injuries.

She accuses the manufacturer of misleading her (and other consumers) about the reliability of the locking lid and other safety features on Gourmia Pressure Cookers.

For example, the Owner’s Manual specifically claims: “The lid cannot be opened until the pressure is fully released – do not attempt to force it open.”

On the website, the Gourmia Pressure Cooker is advertised with a “SAFETY LOCK SYSTEM: Patented 12-level lid safety lock system ensures safety while pressure cooker is in-use.”

Despite these claims, the lawsuit alleges that Gourmia Pressure Cookers are “dangerously defective” because the lid can be removed with normal force when the unit remains pressurized.

The Gourmia Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on July 14, 2022 against The Steelstone Group, LLC (d/b/a Gourmia) in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division) — Case Number 5:22-cv-11596-JEL-JJCG.

