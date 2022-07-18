Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries Recalled for Lead Poisoning Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

BrandStorm Inc. has recalled certain Natierra® Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry pouches due to a risk of lead poisoning.

The recall involves two lots of Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberry: Lot #2021363-1 with Best-By Date of 12/2024, and Lot #2022026-1 with a Best-By Date of 01/2025.

Elevated levels of lead were discovered by a lab in Maryland and an investigation was conducted by the packing site.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” according to the recall.

The actual country of origin is Lithuania, although the pouch states that it may be a product of the “US, Canada, Poland, Estonia, Romania.”

Lead is a poisonous heavy metal that can accumulate in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

According to the FDA, people with high levels of lead in their blood may show no symptoms, but it can damage the brain and other organs.

Lead poisoning symptoms can include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Children are particularly vulnerable.

