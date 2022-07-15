Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On June 14, the FDA posted an update on its investigation into reports of gastrointestinal illnesses and abnormal liver function that may be linked to Daily Harvest meal delivery food.

Last month, Daily Harvest recalled around 28,000 packages of French Lentil + Leek Crumbles after hundreds of people reported getting sick.

There are now a total of 277 illnesses reported to health officials, including 96 people who were hospitalized. The last illness was reported on July 9, 2022, according to the FDA.

People from dozens of states have gotten sick, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The FDA is asking people who develop symptoms to contact a healthcare provider and let them know that you recently ate the recalled Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles.

“If you experience symptoms including yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain and/or fever after consuming this product, please consult with your healthcare provider.”

The FDA is also asking healthcare providers to report these illnesses to their health department.

Source: Investigation of Adverse Event Reports: French Lentil & Leek Crumbles (June 2022)

