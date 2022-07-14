Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using King Song Electric Unicycles due to a fire hazard and injury risk.

There was “one fire associated with the electric unicycles that resulted in smoke inhalation injuries to two consumers and caused substantial property damage to a commercial building,” according to the warning.

Safety officials tested the product and determined that the battery pack can overheat and catch on fire.

Even so, King Song and EWheels refused to recall the electric unicycles.

They are made in China by King Song and sold in the U.S. by EWheels LLC, of Miami Beach, Florida, and other firms. They are sold for $1,200 to $1,350 online at www.ewheels.com and other retailers.

Safety officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using unicycles with model number KS-16S and dispose of them at a recycling facility or household hazardous waste collection point.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Immediately Stop Using King Song Electric Unicycles Due to Fire Hazard; Fire and Injuries Reported

