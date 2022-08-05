DeWALT Recalls 1.4 Million Miter Saws After 9 Injuries Reported

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

More than 1.4 million DeWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a defective safety guard that poses a serious laceration hazard.

DeWALT said it received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including 9 people who suffered laceration injuries.

If the plastic rear safety guard assembly breaks off, projectiles can hit the user and bystanders.

Users can also suffer lacerations if they accidentally come into direct contact with the saw blade when the safety guard is broken, according to the recall from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall involves DeWALT 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws (Model DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790). Only date codes 2019 04 through 2022 04 are affected.

The saws were sold nationwide at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, other hardware stores, and online at Amazon.com, Lowes.com and other websites from April 2019 through May 2022 for $600 to $820.

DeWALT is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled miter saws and contact DeWALT for details on how to receive a free repair kit or a free repair.

Source: DeWALT Recalls Nearly 1.4 Million Miter Saws Due to Injury and Laceration Hazards