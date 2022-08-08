Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Sunbeam Products Inc. has been hit by yet another lawsuit involving a woman who was burned by a recalled Crock-Pot pressure cooker.

The lawsuit was filed by Barri B., a woman from Connecticut who claims that she was burned by a defective pressure cooker in 2019.

The incident specifically involved a Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cooker (Model Number SCCPPC600-V1), which she purchased new from a Kohl’s department store.

On August 12, 2019, she claims that she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” as a result of opening the lid on his pressure cooker when it was still under pressure.

Opening the lid before it was safe allowed “its scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the Pressure Cooker and onto Plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit.

She blames the incident on the failure of the pressure cooker’s “safety sensors,” which were advertised to include an airtight locking lid that “remains locked while pressure is inside the unit.”

In November 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall more than 900,000 Sunbeam Crock-Pot Express Crock Multi-Cookers (Model Number SCCPPC600-V1) — the same model that burned the plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The pressure cookers were recalled after being linked to “119 reports of lid detachment, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.”

The Crock-Pot Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on July 27, 2022 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida — Case 9:22-cv-81103.

Editor's note: For more information on pressure cooker lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the law firm of Johnson Becker, PLLC. The firm is currently evaluating exploding pressure cooker cases in all 50 states.

