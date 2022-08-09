Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A woman who was burned when she opened the lid on her Maxi-Matic Pressure Cooker has filed a lawsuit.

The plaintiff, Kimberly H., is a woman from Haywood, North Carolina who claims that she was seriously injured by a 6-Quart Digital Pressure Cooker (Model No. K41143/EPC-678) in September 2019.

According to the lawsuit, she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” as a result of being able to easily twist open the lid when it was still under pressure.

This allowed its “scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit and into the surrounding area, including onto the unsuspecting consumers,” the complaint states.

Maxi-Matic is accused of advertising the “safety” of its pressure cookers by claiming that they cannot be opened while in use.

Her lawsuit claims that the 6-Quart Digital Pressure Cooker is defective because “the lid of the pressure cooker is removable with built-up pressure, heat and steam still inside the unit.”

In this case, she was able to remove the lid while the pressure cooker retained pressure, causing her serious bodily injuries and damages.

Maxi-Matic is accused of putting “profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers, failing to warn said consumers of the serious risks posed by the defects, and failing to recall the dangerously defective pressure cookers regardless of the risk of significant injuries,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit was filed on July 27, 2022 against Pick Five Imports, Inc. (doing business as Maxi-Matic) in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina — Civil Action No. 1:22-cv-00146.

