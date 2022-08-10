Arkansas Woman Files Pressure Cooker Burn Injury Lawsuit

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

A lawsuit has been filed by a woman who was seriously injured by a defective pressure cooker manufactured by Tabletops Unlimited.

The lawsuit was filed by India S., a woman from Arkansas who claims that she suffered “serious and substantial burn injuries” from a Philippe Richard Pressure Cooker (Model Number YPC-1301).

On November 28, 2016, she claims that she was severely burned as a result of the “pressure cooker’s lid suddenly and unexpectedly exploding off the pressure cooker’s pot” when she was using it normally.

The pressure inside the pot caused the “scalding hot contents to be forcefully ejected from the pressure cooker and onto Plaintiff,” according to the lawsuit.

She is seeking compensation for her “significant and painful bodily injuries, medical expenses, wage loss, physical pain, mental anguish, and diminished enjoyment of life.”

Tabletops Unlimited is also accused of negligence for misleading consumers about the safety features of the Philippe Richard Pressure Cooker, including an “auto-lock system” and “triple safety features.” She claims that these safety features failed to properly function.

According to the lawsuit, Philippe Richard Pressure Cookers “possess defects that make them unreasonably dangerous for their intended use by consumers because the lid can be rotated and opened while the unit remains pressurized.”

The Philippe Richard Pressure Cooker Lawsuit was filed on August 1, 2022 against Tabletops Unlimited, Inc. (doing business as TTU) in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas (Northern Division) — Case 3:22-cv-00198-KGB.

