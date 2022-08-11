Makita Recalls 2,600 Cordless Hedge Trimmers for Injury Risk

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Makita U.S.A. has recalled about 2,600 cordless hedge trimmers due to a laceration hazard.

The problem is that the teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing.

No incidents were reported, but the lack of a safety guard poses a serious injury hazard.

For a complete list of recalled model and serial numbers, check the recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on August 4, 2022.

The recalled hedge trimmers were sold nationwide from February 2022 through June 2022 at home improvement stores, hardware stores and other independent outdoor power equipment stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cordless hedge trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair.

The repair which will involve Makita sending a return label to ship the trimmers back to the firm for the free installation of a new blade guard.

