DeWALT Recalls 8,500 Corded Chain Saws Due to Injury Hazard

DeWALT Industrial Tool Co. has recalled about 8,500 DEWALT® DWCS600, 18-inch corded chain saws due to an injury hazard.

The problem is that the chain saw can remain running when the switch is in the “off” position or turn on when it is plugged in, posing an injury hazard to the user.

No injuries were reported. DeWALT is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chain saws and contact the company to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product.

The recall involves DeWALT DWCS600 18-inch 15-amp corded chain saws, which are yellow with a black handle and motor cover. Only chain saws with date codes 2021 23-H5 to 2021 40-H5 are recalled.

They were sold at hardware and tool supply stores nationwide from June 2021 through November 2021 for between $130 and $150.

For more information on how to get a free replacement chain saw, contact DeWALT toll-free at 855- 474-5875 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or email at recall@sbdinc.com.

