Big Game Treestands Recalls 1,030 "The Captain" Treestands for Fall Hazard

Big Game Treestands has recalled about 1,030 “The Captain Hang-on Treestands” (2021 Batch #2M-0121) due to a fall and injury hazard.

The problem is that the crimps of the plastic-coated cables can slip during use and cause the standing platform to release.

The manufacturer, GSM Outdoors, said it has received 10 reports of the tree stand cables releasing and causing consumers to fall. Two injuries were reported.

This recall involves a certain batch of Big Game Treestands 2021 model-year The Captain Hang-on Treestands (model BGM-FP0050) with serial/batch number 2M-0121.

They were sold nationwide from August 2021 through October 2021 for between $60 and $80.

The retailers include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Al & Bobs Sports, Hilltop Sports, The Sportsmen, Perfect 10 Outdoors, Vanderbilt’s # 817, VF Sports, Westbury Ace Hardware, Rocky’s Great Outdoors, Backwoods Boys, Native Outdoors Warehouse, Simpson Manning Hardware, Simpson Plaza Hardware, The Co-Op, R & L Archery, Keystone Country Store, Thruway Sports # 27 and Overland Park Scheels.

Big Game Treestands is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled treestands and contact the company to receive either replacement cables or to return the tree stand for a full refund.

Source: Big Game Treestands Recalls 2021 The Captain Hang-on Treestands Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

