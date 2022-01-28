Family Dollar Recalls Beach Lounge Chairs for Injury Hazard

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Family Dollar has recalled about 38,300 beach lounge chairs due to a fall and injury hazard.

The problem is that the recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints.

They were sold at Family Dollar stores nationwide and online at www.familydollar.com from January 2019 through September 2021 for about $25.

The chairs have a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. The removable hang-tag says “Outdoors by Design” on one side and “Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC” on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code.

Family Dollar is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled beach lounge chairs and return them to a Family Dollar store for a full refund.

Source: Family Dollar Recalls Beach Loungers Due to Injury Hazard