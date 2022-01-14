Frozen Tuna Steaks Recalled for Risk of Scombroid Fish Poisoning

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On December 28, 2021, Relish Foods Inc. recalled frozen Pacific Fusion® tuna steaks (10-oz.) that may cause allergic reactions.

The recall was announced after a consumer complaint prompted the FDA to test the tuna.

The FDA found high levels of histamines, which are chemicals that can trigger an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning.

The symptoms of scombroid fish poisoning can appear within minutes to hours of eating the affected fish. Those symptoms may include “tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea,” according to the FDA.

Tuna steaks that were sold individually were labeled with Production Date: July 2021 and Best Before: July 2023 and Production Code R11G2821D22A D2091A. This information is printed on the packaging in the top right corner.

The recalled tuna steaks were distributed in Northern California and made for sale at Save Mart Supermarkets and Lucky Stores from October 6th, 2021 potentially up to December 27th, 2021.

For more information, consumers can contact the company at 1-888-301-0881, Mondays through Fridays, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. (PDT).

Source: Relish Foods, Inc Recalls Frozen Tuna Steaks Because of Possible Health Risk

Editor’s note: For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. For more information on food poisoning outbreak lawsuits and your legal rights, please contact the nationally recognized food poisoning lawyers at Ron Simon & Associates. Ron Simon’s groundbreaking work on behalf of victims in recent national foodborne illness outbreaks has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Click Here for a Free Confidential Case Consultation