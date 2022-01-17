Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Giant Bicycle Inc. has recalled about 20,800 bikes because the adjustable handlebar stem can come loose, which poses a fall hazard.

The recall involves about 20,800 bicycles, including the model-year 2021 Giant Cypress DX, Giant Escape 3 Comfort, Liv Flourish FS 1 and Liv Alight 3 Comfort bicycles.

Giant Bicycle said it has received 86 reports of the bicycle’s handlebar becoming loose, including 3 reports of riders falling off the bicycle.

The recalled bicycles have a serial number beginning with the letter “P” located on the underside of the bottom bracket of the frame, directly under the crank. The model name is printed on the top tube.

They were sold at Giant Bicycle dealers nationwide and online at www.giant-bicycles.com/us or www.liv-cycling.com/us from October 2020 through October 2021 for between $590 and $690.

Giant Bicycle is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Giant Bicycle to schedule an inspection and free repair.

Source: Giant Bicycle Recalls Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards