2,900 Youth ATVs Recalled for Deadly Safety Risks to Kids

On January 12, 2022, EGL Motor Inc. recalled about 2,900 EGL and ACE youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) due to a risk of “serious injury or death.”

The recall involves EGL® and ACE® branded youth ATVs, models MADIX 125 and D110, which are advertised for use by children as young as 6 years old.

No injuries were reported, but the youth ATVs fail to comply with a number of mandatory federal safety requirements for ATVs that are marketed toward children.

In June 2021, EGL Motor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned consumers not to let children use ACE D110 youth ATVs to avoid serious injury or death.

The problem is that children can operate them above the maximum allowed speed, increasing the risk of a high-speed crash. In the event of a crash, the handlebars pose a laceration hazard. The parking brake also does not prevent the ATV from moving at the minimum required steepness, according to the CPSC.

The recalled ATVs were sold at Triple J Import, AWL Distribution, D & M Motorsports and other authorized dealerships nationwide from July 2020 through March 2021 for between $650 and $850.

Source: EGL Motor Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard