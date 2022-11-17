Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

On November 10, Generac Power Systems and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) re-announced a recall for more than 320,000 generators after more people suffered finger injuries.

The recall involves Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt gas-powered portable generators. They were sold from June 2013 through June 2021 at stores like Ace Hardware, Amazon, Costco, Do It Best, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Napa Auto Parts, and many more.

In total, the manufacturer said it has received 37 reports of injuries, 24 resulting in finger amputations and 5 in finger crushing injuries.

The problem is that “an unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards,” according to the recall.

Generac Power Systems previously recalled the generators in July 2021, but more injuries were reported.

Generac has also created a new repair kit with a set of spacers to move the handle away from the frame, eliminating the pinch point.

Generac is asking consumers to immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Source: CPSC Reannounces Recall of Generac Portable Generators; Additional Finger Amputation and Crushing Injury Reported; New Repair Kit Available