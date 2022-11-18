Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Following reports of 4 deaths and many injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to stop using all Onewheel electric skateboards made by Future Motion.

The CPSC said that between 2019 and 2021, at least 4 people died of fatal brain trauma after they were ejected off a Onewheel skateboard.

There have also been many reports of serious injuries “after the product failed to balance the rider or suddenly stopped while in motion.”

The reports include brain injuries, concussion, paralysis, fractures of both the upper and lower body, and ligament damage.

Future Motion responded to the CPSC warning, saying the company “strongly disagrees with the CPSC’s unjustified and alarmist claims.”

Future Motion also refused to recall the Onewheel voluntarily, but the CPSC said it will continue to pursue a recall. “Immediately stop using all Onewheel electric skateboards—they are not worth dying for,” safety officials warned.

Future Motion said riders should “follow local laws, and wear a helmet and other safety gear,” like when riding an ATV or motorcycle.

Even so, it is not hard to find videos of Onewheel crashes when the board suddenly nosedives without any warning, which is a serious risk that most ATVs and motorcycles do not pose.

In many of these crashes, the rider flies forward and face-plants into the cement. This could easily cause head and neck injuries. Not even a full-face helmet and other safety gear would completely protect the rider.

Future Motion actually did recall the Onewheel GT back in August for the front footpads, warning that the board could continue to move after the rider dismounted. At least 11 people reported injuries.

The CPSC warning applies to all Onewheel electric skateboards that have been sold since 2014, including the original Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X, and Onewheel GT.

Source: CPSC Warns Consumers to Stop Using Onewheel Self-Balancing Electric Skateboards Due to Ejection Hazard; At Least Four Deaths and Multiple Injuries Reported