Health officials are currently investigating yet another outbreak of Listeria illnesses from enoki mushrooms, with two people hospitalized in Michigan and Nevada.

On November 17, 2022, Green Day Produce Inc. recalled certain packages of Enoki Mushroom (Product of Korea) due to a risk of Listeria contamination.

The recall involves 200-g / 7.05-oz clear plastic packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Korea) that were sold in September and October 2022.

The name “Enoki Mushroom” is printed on the front of the package and Green Day Produce, Inc. on the back. The UPC is 16430-69080 on the back side. There is no lot code or dates on the package.

The recall was announced after a retail sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Infections with Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious and sometimes fatal illness. Pregnant women who are infected may suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening infection of the baby.

Enoki mushrooms have been a recurrent source of Listeria outbreaks and recalls. This year alone, at least 6 recalls have been issued for enoki mushrooms from Taiwan, China, or Korea.

In early 2020, health officials also reported a deadly outbreak of Listeria in which at least 4 people died and 36 were infected after eating enoki mushrooms.

Consumers who have bought 200g/7.05 oz. packages of Enoki are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (323) 587-4688 or william@greendayinc.com

Source: Green Day Produce, Inc. Recalls Enoki Mushrooms Because of Possible Health Risk

