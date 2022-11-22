Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

The Laundress, a company known for luxury non-toxic soaps and laundry detergents, asked consumers to stop using all of its products after finding “elevated levels of bacteria” that pose an infection risk.

The company has not yet issued a recall, but said it is “working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) as expeditiously as possible.”

The Laundress is advising that consumers who have cuts on their skin or immunocompromised should rewash any clothing that was exposed to their products and sanitize their washer/dryer.

The bacteria found in product tests are “opportunistic” pathogens, such as Pseudomonas, which occur naturally in water and soil.

There was enough bacteria found in the products to pose a risk of infection, according to the safety warning, but people with a healthy immune system are “usually not affected.”

Some people could develop serious infections, the company warned :

“People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.”

Some types of Pseudomonas are resistant to multiple antibiotics, making it hard to treat infections. In 2017, multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa caused an estimated 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC Safety Warning.

Source: Luxury lifestyle brand The Laundress tells customers to stop using its products