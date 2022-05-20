Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards from Best Buy Recalled for Injury Hazards

Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

DGL Group Ltd. has recalled about 93,000 Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards due to an injury hazard.

The problem is that a software malfunction can cause the hoverboard motor to continue moving the board forward when the rider is not actively controlling the hoverboard, posing fall and injury hazards.

The recall was issued after 4 minor injuries and 29 reports of the software malfunction that caused the hoverboard to provide continued assistance when the rider was not actively controlling the hoverboard.

The recall involves Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards (model H1-SPFY) with a serial number on the bottom of the hoverboard beginning with SPFY-BLK-GO-2008, SPFY-BLK-GO-2009, or SPFY-BLK-GO-2010.

The hoverboards were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and at Bestbuy.com from October 2020 to October 2021 for about $200.

Source: DGL Group Recalls Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards Due to Fall and Injury Hazards