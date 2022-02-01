Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

Kia has recalled more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to repair a defect that may stop the airbags from inflating in a crash.

The recall affects the 2017 Kia Forte Koup, 2017-2018 Kia Forte, 2017-2019 Kia Sedona, 2017-2019 Kia Soul, and 2017-2019 Kia Soul EVs.

Kia said that the airbag control unit’s computer cover might damage the open circuit. If this occurs, the Airbag Warning Light will illuminate and the vehicle’s airbags will not deploy in crashes.

According to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators, the problem surfaced in Korea last July. Kia said there were 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims, but no crashes or injuries.

Owners can take their cars to a local Kia dealership to have the airbag system inspected and replaced for free. Kia said it expects to mail out letters notifying owners on March 21.

Source: Kia recalling 410,000 vehicles over airbag issue