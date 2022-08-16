Reddit Share Email 0 Shares

4moms has recalled millions of MamaRoo Swings and RockaRoo Rockers due to a deadly strangulation hazard.

The problem is that the restraint straps can dangle under the seat when it is not being used. A crawling infant who is not using the seat can get tangled in the straps and strangle or suffocate to death.

The recall was announced after a 10-month-old baby died of asphyxiation (strangulation). Another 10-month-old infant nearly died, but was rescued by a caregiver and suffered bruising to his neck.

The recalled MamaRoo and RockaRoo swings and rockers were sold nationwide at BuyBuy Baby, Target, Amazon, and 4moms.com from January 2010 through August 2022 for $160 to $250.

The recall involves 2 million MamaRoo swings with a 3-point harness, (versions 1.0 through 4.0) and 220,000 RockaRoo Baby Rockers (Model 4M-012) in the U.S., plus another 70,000 products in Canada. The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not recalled.

MamaRoo Swings and RockaRoo Rockers are not marketed for sleep, but they have an inclined surface that poses a suffocation hazard.

In recent years, millions of inclined sleepers, rockers, gliders, and swings have been recalled because babies can suffocate when they flip over from their back to their stomach, or roll over onto their side.

For example, at least 14 babies have died in Fisher-Price and Kids2 Rockers and 97 deaths are linked to the now-recalled Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

Source: 4moms Recalls More than 2 Million MamaRoo and RockaRoo Infant Swings and Rockers Due to Entanglement and Strangulation Hazards; One Death Reported