Kraft Heinz has recalled approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice pouches due to possible contamination with cleaning solution.

The issue was discovered after the company received “several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product,” according to the recall notice.

Investigators discovered that a “diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a product line at one of our facilities.”

The recalled products have a “Best If Used By” date of June 25, 2023.

The manufacturer code on the pouch is 25JUN2023 WXX LYY ####, where the “XX” may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10, the “YY” may be between 01 through 12, and the “####” would be between 0733-0900.

If you have questions, contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday, at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Capri Sun Recalls Wild Cherry Juice Pouches for Cleaning Solution Contamination

Source: Kraft Heinz voluntary recall of select Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink

